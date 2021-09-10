Belden (NYSE:BDC) Sets New 1-Year High at $58.54

Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $58.54 and last traded at $57.85, with a volume of 174182 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $58.47.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Belden from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Belden from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Belden has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.20.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.10 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.20.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.28. Belden had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 4.56%. The company had revenue of $602.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Belden’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Belden Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.27%.

In related news, CEO Roel Vestjens sold 7,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total value of $368,322.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,870,480.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Belden by 28.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 118,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,982,000 after acquiring an additional 26,179 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Belden during the second quarter worth $226,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Belden by 31.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,107,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,985,000 after acquiring an additional 263,666 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Belden by 24.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 166,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,434,000 after acquiring an additional 33,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Belden by 103,794.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 19,721 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

Belden Company Profile (NYSE:BDC)

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

