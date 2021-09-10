Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) Coverage Initiated at Piper Sandler

Stock analysts at Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.91% from the company’s previous close.

LSPD has been the topic of several other reports. BTIG Research raised their target price on Lightspeed POS from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Lightspeed POS from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Lightspeed POS in a report on Saturday, September 4th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Lightspeed POS from $114.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.62.

NYSE LSPD opened at $124.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion and a P/E ratio of -153.12. Lightspeed POS has a 1-year low of $28.29 and a 1-year high of $125.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.72.

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $115.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.13 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Lightspeed POS will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lightspeed POS

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

