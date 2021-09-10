Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) PT Raised to $137.00

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $118.00 to $137.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the construction company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.65% from the company’s previous close.

PWR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 30th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Quanta Services from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. DA Davidson raised their target price on Quanta Services from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $103.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.38.

Shares of Quanta Services stock opened at $114.50 on Wednesday. Quanta Services has a fifty-two week low of $48.53 and a fifty-two week high of $116.72. The firm has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a PE ratio of 30.70 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.17. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Quanta Services will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John Michal Conaway sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total value of $313,495.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $647,232.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 1.0% in the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 11,121 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Quanta Services by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Quanta Services by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Quanta Services by 4.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Quanta Services by 1.6% in the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,014 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

