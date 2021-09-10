NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NexGen Energy Ltd. focuses on the acquisition, exploration and development of Canadian uranium projects. The company owns a portfolio of uranium exploration assets primarily in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, Canada. NexGen Energy Ltd. is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on NXE. Raymond James lifted their price objective on NexGen Energy from C$6.25 to C$7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut NexGen Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$6.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.39.

NexGen Energy stock opened at $5.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.85 and a beta of 2.10. NexGen Energy has a 52-week low of $1.58 and a 52-week high of $5.91. The company has a quick ratio of 41.31, a current ratio of 41.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts expect that NexGen Energy will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,417,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 340.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 541,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 419,034 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 27,310.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,261,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,841,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $543,000. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NexGen Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties. Its uranium project portfolio includes Arrow, South Arrow, Harpoon, Rook I, IsoEnergy, and SW1 property. The company was founded by Leigh B. Curyer on March 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

