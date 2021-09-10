$70,000.00 in Sales Expected for Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) will report sales of $70,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Otonomy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $50,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $80,000.00. Otonomy reported sales of $50,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Otonomy will report full year sales of $230,000.00 for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $130,000.00 to $320,000.00. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $350,000.00. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Otonomy.

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02). Otonomy had a negative net margin of 20,278.95% and a negative return on equity of 67.24%. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.07 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Otonomy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

OTIC stock opened at $1.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.68 and a 200-day moving average of $2.18. The company has a current ratio of 11.25, a quick ratio of 11.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Otonomy has a 12 month low of $1.14 and a 12 month high of $6.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.45 million, a P/E ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 2.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OTIC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Otonomy by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,174,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,596,000 after purchasing an additional 5,483 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Otonomy during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Otonomy by 6.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 88,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 5,650 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Otonomy by 18.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 416,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 66,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Otonomy by 23.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,856,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,383,000 after acquiring an additional 925,551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

About Otonomy

Otonomy, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of therapeutics for neurotology. The firm’s product pipeline includes OTIVIDEX (dexamethasone) Meniere’s disease, OTIPRIO (ciprofloxacin otic suspension) acute otitis media with tubes (AOMT), OTO-313 (gacyclidine) tinnitus, OTO-413 (BDNF) hidden hearing Loss, OTO-510 (otoprotectant) prevent CIHL, OTO-6XX (hair cell regeneration) severe hearing loss.

