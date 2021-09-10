Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Price Target Raised to C$2.50 at TD Securities

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) had its price target boosted by research analysts at TD Securities from C$1.95 to C$2.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Bombardier from C$0.80 to C$1.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. CIBC raised their price objective on Bombardier from C$0.80 to C$1.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Bombardier from C$1.80 to C$2.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. upgraded Bombardier from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Bombardier from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bombardier has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1.51.

Bombardier stock opened at $1.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.92. Bombardier has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $1.64.

Bombardier, Inc manufactures planes and trains. It operates through the following segments: Business Aircraft; Commercial Aircraft; Aerostructures and Engineering Services; and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures and provides aftermarket support for three families of business jets, spanning from the light to large categories.

