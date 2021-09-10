UBS Group Reiterates “Sell” Rating for Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY)

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on DASTY. Citigroup downgraded shares of Dassault Systèmes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. AlphaValue cut Dassault Systèmes from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of Dassault Systèmes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Shares of DASTY stock opened at $57.75 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. Dassault Systèmes has a fifty-two week low of $33.62 and a fifty-two week high of $59.08.

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Dassault Systèmes had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 14.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Dassault Systèmes will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DASTY. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 262.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in Dassault Systèmes by 400.0% during the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dassault Systèmes during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its position in Dassault Systèmes by 2.1% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Dassault Systèmes

Dassault Systèmes SA provides software solutions and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing Industries; Life Sciences & Healthcare; and Infrastructure & Cities. The Manufacturing Industries segment engages in transportation & mobility; aerospace & defense; marine & offshore; industrial equipment; high-tech; home & lifestyle; and consumer packaged goods & retail servicers.

