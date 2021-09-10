Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) to “Buy”

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 13.94% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Allianz SE provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services together with its subsidiaries. Allianz SE is based in Munich, Germany. “

Get Allianz alerts:

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ALIZY. Commerzbank upgraded Allianz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Allianz in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Allianz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Allianz in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Allianz in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allianz currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Shares of ALIZY stock opened at $22.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.91 and a 200 day moving average of $25.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $94.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.24. Allianz has a twelve month low of $17.39 and a twelve month high of $26.85.

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $33.52 billion for the quarter. Allianz had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 6.08%. On average, research analysts predict that Allianz will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Allianz

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

Further Reading: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allianz (ALIZY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Allianz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.