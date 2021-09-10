Morgan Stanley Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for Salvatore Ferragamo (OTCMKTS:SFRGY)

Salvatore Ferragamo (OTCMKTS:SFRGY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SFRGY. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Salvatore Ferragamo to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Salvatore Ferragamo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Salvatore Ferragamo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

OTCMKTS SFRGY opened at $11.33 on Wednesday. Salvatore Ferragamo has a 52 week low of $6.25 and a 52 week high of $12.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.69.

Salvatore Ferragamo SpA engages in the creation, development and production of footwear, leather goods, apparel, accessories, and jewelry for men and women. Its product ranges includes eyewear, watches, fragrances and body care. The company was founded by Salvatore Ferragamo in 1927 and is headquartered in Florence, Italy.

