Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for American Public Education, Inc. Issued By Barrington Research (NASDAQ:APEI)

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) – Equities researchers at Barrington Research cut their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for American Public Education in a report released on Tuesday, September 7th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris. Jr now expects that the company will earn $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.03.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of American Public Education from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of American Public Education from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Public Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist decreased their target price on shares of American Public Education from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:APEI opened at $26.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $497.45 million, a PE ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.53. American Public Education has a twelve month low of $24.75 and a twelve month high of $39.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.80.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $78.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.74 million. American Public Education had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 5.21%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APEI. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of American Public Education during the 1st quarter valued at about $19,120,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Public Education by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 357,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,722,000 after acquiring an additional 103,998 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of American Public Education during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,908,000. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Public Education during the 1st quarter valued at about $316,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P increased its stake in shares of American Public Education by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 64,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 4,306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Thomas Beckett sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total value of $79,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Public Education, Inc provides online and on-campus postsecondary education services. It operates through the following segments: American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. The American Public Education segment reflects the operational activities of the company’s subsidiary American Public University System, Inc, other corporate activities and minority investments.

