Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $159.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Balchem Corporation provides state-of-the-art solutions and the finest quality products for a range of industries worldwide. Balchem Company consists of four business segments: Human Nutrition & Health; Animal Nutrition & Health; Specialty Products; and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition & Health segment delivers customized food and beverage ingredient systems, as well as key nutrients into a variety of applications across the food, supplement and pharmaceutical industries. The Animal Nutrition & Health segment manufactures and supplies products to numerous animal health markets. Through Specialty Products, Balchem provides specialty-packaged chemicals for use in healthcare and other industries, and also provides chelated minerals to the micronutrient agricultural market. The Industrial Products segment manufactures and supplies certain derivative products into industrial applications. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BCPC. Stephens lowered Balchem from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their target price for the company from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Balchem from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ BCPC opened at $139.13 on Monday. Balchem has a 52-week low of $92.60 and a 52-week high of $142.46. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 50.41 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $133.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.65.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. Balchem had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $202.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.00 million. Analysts predict that Balchem will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO William A. Backus sold 10,520 shares of Balchem stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.02, for a total value of $1,388,850.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO William A. Backus sold 12,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total value of $1,641,721.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in Balchem by 10.8% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 58,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,302,000 after buying an additional 5,695 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Balchem by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 106,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Balchem by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 95,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Balchem by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Balchem by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 385,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,341,000 after purchasing an additional 104,794 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

About Balchem

Balchem Corp. provides marketing of specialty performance ingredients and products. It operates through the following segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, Specialty Products and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition and Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry, providing customized solutions in powder, solid and liquid flavor delivery systems, spray dried emulsified powder systems, and cereal systems.

