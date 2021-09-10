Domtar (NYSE:UFS) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $64.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Domtar has been witnessing increase in demand for paper through the second quarter amid the ongoing economic recovery from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. This is expected to continue as schools and offices open gradually, which in turn will boost results for the year. The pulp business will gain on high demand for softwood and fluff pulp triggered by strong requirement in tissue and towel. Domtar is also implementing cost-control actions to streamline operations, maximize productivity, enhance cost efficiency, improve operating margin, and increase cash flow. The company is on track to deliver annual run-rate cost savings of $200 million by the end of 2021. Domtar's efforts to lower its debt levels is also commendable. The company’s focus on repurposing and converting assets will contribute to its earnings in the years ahead.”

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Domtar from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $55.50 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Domtar from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.50.

Shares of Domtar stock opened at $54.91 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.53 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Domtar has a 52-week low of $22.70 and a 52-week high of $55.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.39.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.04). Domtar had a negative net margin of 3.58% and a positive return on equity of 4.75%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Domtar will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Domtar by 535.9% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Domtar by 409.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Domtar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Domtar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Domtar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Domtar Company Profile

Domtar Corp. engages in the design, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of fiber-based products, which includes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products. It operates through the Pulp and Paper segment, which involved in the design, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of communication, specialty and packaging papers, as well as softwood, fluff, and hardwood market pulp.

