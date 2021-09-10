Asensus Surgical (NYSE:ASXC) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Asensus Surgical (NYSE:ASXC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $2.50 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Asensus Surgical Inc. is a medical device company which is digitizing the interface between the surgeon and patient to pioneer a new era of Performance-Guided Surgery(TM). Asensus Surgical Inc., formerly known as TransEnterix Inc., is based in RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C. “

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Asensus Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSE ASXC opened at $2.06 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.34. The stock has a market cap of $482.71 million, a PE ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 1.50. Asensus Surgical has a 12-month low of $0.32 and a 12-month high of $6.95.

Asensus Surgical (NYSE:ASXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 million. Asensus Surgical had a negative net margin of 1,162.78% and a negative return on equity of 35.38%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Asensus Surgical will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Asensus Surgical by 411.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 955,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after acquiring an additional 768,730 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Asensus Surgical in the second quarter worth $45,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Asensus Surgical in the second quarter worth $217,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asensus Surgical in the second quarter worth $283,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Asensus Surgical in the second quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.76% of the company’s stock.

Asensus Surgical, Inc is a medical device company, which digitizes the interface between the surgeon and the patient to improve minimally invasive surgery through digital laparoscopy. It enables the use of advanced capabilities like augmented intelligence, connectivity and robotics in laparoscopy, and addresses the current clinical, cognitive, economic shortcomings in surgery.

