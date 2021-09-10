Meituan (OTCMKTS:MPNGF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at KGI Securities

KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Meituan (OTCMKTS:MPNGF) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

MPNGF opened at $32.97 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.64. Meituan has a 12 month low of $24.80 and a 12 month high of $59.24.

Get Meituan alerts:

About Meituan

Meituan, an investment holding company, provides an e-commerce platform that uses technology to connect consumers and merchants. It operates through Food Delivery; In-store, Hotel & Travel; and New Initiatives and Others segments. The Food Delivery segment offers food ordering and delivery service through its platform.

Read More: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for Meituan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meituan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.