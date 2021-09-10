Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) Now Covered by Analysts at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt initiated coverage on shares of Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on BTVCY. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of Britvic in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Britvic from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Britvic in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Britvic from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $27.33 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $26.72 price objective on shares of Britvic and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $211.55.

Get Britvic alerts:

Britvic stock opened at $26.89 on Monday. Britvic has a 1-year low of $18.53 and a 1-year high of $29.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.92.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Britvic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Britvic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.