Financial Survey: Plantronics (NYSE:POLY) and AAP (OTCMKTS:AAPJ)

Plantronics (NYSE:POLY) and AAP (OTCMKTS:AAPJ) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Plantronics alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Plantronics and AAP, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Plantronics 0 1 0 0 2.00 AAP 0 0 0 0 N/A

Plantronics currently has a consensus price target of $35.00, suggesting a potential upside of 24.47%. Given Plantronics’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Plantronics is more favorable than AAP.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

75.2% of Plantronics shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Plantronics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of AAP shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Plantronics and AAP’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Plantronics $1.73 billion 0.69 -$57.33 million $3.17 8.87 AAP N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

AAP has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Plantronics.

Risk & Volatility

Plantronics has a beta of 1.85, meaning that its stock price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AAP has a beta of 0.54, meaning that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Plantronics and AAP’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Plantronics -1.06% -127.71% 6.21% AAP N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Plantronics beats AAP on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Plantronics

Plantronics, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of headsets, voice, video, and content sharing solutions. It operates through the following segments: Products and Services. The Products segment includes the firm’s headsets, voice, and video product lines. The Services segment includes the maintenance support on hardware devices, as well as professional, managed, and cloud services and solutions. The company was founded by Courtney Graham and Keith Larkin in 1961 and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, CA.

About AAP

AAP, Inc. engages in the agricultural and flour mining business. It is also involved in the visual content and publishing, and international financial businesses. The company was founded on March 26, 1993 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Plantronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plantronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.