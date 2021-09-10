Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $314.81 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) will announce $314.81 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Wix.com’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $317.47 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $312.50 million. Wix.com posted sales of $254.18 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 23.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Wix.com will report full year sales of $1.27 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.30 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.62 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Wix.com.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.74. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 86.14% and a negative net margin of 17.58%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Wix.com from $340.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Truist Securities decreased their target price on Wix.com from $350.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Wix.com from $350.00 to $282.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet lowered Wix.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Wix.com in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $252.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.45.

Shares of WIX opened at $227.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $260.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $278.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.13 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. Wix.com has a 52-week low of $196.19 and a 52-week high of $362.07.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wix.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 306.5% in the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 50.0% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 150 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 81.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

