Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $328.83 Million

Posted by on Sep 10th, 2021

Brokerages expect Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) to post $328.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Thirteen analysts have provided estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $361.27 million and the lowest is $300.14 million. Wheaton Precious Metals reported sales of $307.27 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will report full year sales of $1.32 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.39 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.70 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Wheaton Precious Metals.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 50.90% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $330.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.49 million.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WPM shares. Raymond James set a $60.00 price target on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.30.

Shares of WPM stock opened at $45.05 on Friday. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 1-year low of $34.85 and a 1-year high of $55.63. The company has a market capitalization of $20.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.95, a P/E/G ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. This is a boost from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is currently 53.57%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WPM. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 50.0% in the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the first quarter worth about $36,000. 52.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM)

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.