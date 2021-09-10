Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $328.83 Million

Brokerages expect Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) to post $328.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Thirteen analysts have provided estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $361.27 million and the lowest is $300.14 million. Wheaton Precious Metals reported sales of $307.27 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will report full year sales of $1.32 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.39 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.70 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Wheaton Precious Metals.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 50.90% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $330.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.49 million.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WPM shares. Raymond James set a $60.00 price target on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.30.

Shares of WPM stock opened at $45.05 on Friday. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 1-year low of $34.85 and a 1-year high of $55.63. The company has a market capitalization of $20.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.95, a P/E/G ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. This is a boost from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is currently 53.57%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WPM. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 50.0% in the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the first quarter worth about $36,000. 52.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.