Franklin Exponential Data ETF (BATS:XDAT) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Franklin Exponential Data ETF (BATS:XDAT) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $28.95. Franklin Exponential Data ETF shares last traded at $28.95, with a volume of 104 shares traded.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.88.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Franklin Exponential Data ETF stock. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Exponential Data ETF (BATS:XDAT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000.

