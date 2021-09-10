JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) a €200.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €200.00 ($235.29) target price on Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €192.00 ($225.88) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €206.00 ($242.35) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €180.00 ($211.76) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €220.00 ($258.82) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €205.00 ($241.18) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €199.42 ($234.61).

EPA RI opened at €187.65 ($220.76) on Tuesday. Pernod Ricard has a 52-week low of €107.25 ($126.18) and a 52-week high of €136.25 ($160.29). The business’s 50-day moving average price is €183.54 and its 200 day moving average price is €174.97.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

