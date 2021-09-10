Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ:AADI) Now Covered by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Investment analysts at Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ:AADI) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 63.46% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Aadi Bioscience from $22.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th.

Get Aadi Bioscience alerts:

AADI opened at $27.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $87.52 million, a P/E ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 1.67. Aadi Bioscience has a fifty-two week low of $14.31 and a fifty-two week high of $49.80.

Aadi Bioscience, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops precision therapies for genetically-defined cancers patients with mTOR pathway driver alterations such as alterations in TSC1 or TSC2 genes. The company was founded by Neil Desai in October, 2011 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Featured Article: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Aadi Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aadi Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.