Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) PT Set at GBX 2,200 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) has been assigned a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price target by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 55.06% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on RDSB. Barclays set a GBX 1,950 ($25.48) price objective on Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 1,570 ($20.51) to GBX 1,720 ($22.47) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) target price on Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,950 ($25.48) price target on Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,915 ($25.02) price target on Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Dutch Shell has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,955.64 ($25.55).

RDSB opened at GBX 1,418.80 ($18.54) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £110.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.44, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,419.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,387.61. Royal Dutch Shell has a 1-year low of GBX 845.10 ($11.04) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,523 ($19.90).

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

