AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $2.50 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.85% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. is engaged in providing data driven specialty chemical solutions. Its flagship product is the SmartFresh(TM) Quality System, a freshness protection technology proven to maintain firmness, texture and appearance of fruits during storage and transport. AgroFresh Solutions, Inc., formerly known as Boulevard Acquisition Corp., is headquartered in Collegeville, Pennsylvania. “

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of AgroFresh Solutions in a report on Friday, May 14th.

NASDAQ AGFS opened at $2.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $106.12 million, a PE ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 0.92. AgroFresh Solutions has a 1 year low of $1.81 and a 1 year high of $3.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.13.

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $21.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.26 million. AgroFresh Solutions had a negative net margin of 20.41% and a negative return on equity of 6.92%. Research analysts forecast that AgroFresh Solutions will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 72.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5,860 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 56.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 6,046 shares during the period. Finally, Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions in the first quarter valued at $35,000. 70.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AgroFresh Solutions Company Profile

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of food preservation and waste reduction solutions for fresh produce. Its products include SmartFreshTM, HarvistaTM, and FreshCloud. It operates through the AgroFresh Core and Tecnidex segments. The AgroFresh Core produces preservation and waste reduction solutions for growers and packers.

