Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA) Given New GBX 2,250 Price Target at Barclays

Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Barclays from GBX 2,100 ($27.44) to GBX 2,250 ($29.40) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.17% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,550 ($20.25) price objective on shares of Gamma Communications in a report on Friday, May 21st.

Gamma Communications stock opened at GBX 2,080 ($27.18) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,121.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,909.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.30, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.12. Gamma Communications has a one year low of GBX 1,425 ($18.62) and a one year high of GBX 2,350 ($30.70). The stock has a market cap of £2.00 billion and a PE ratio of 31.53.

In other Gamma Communications news, insider Andrew Belshaw sold 64,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,975 ($25.80), for a total value of £1,273,954 ($1,664,429.06).

About Gamma Communications

Gamma Communications plc provides communications and software services for small, medium, and large sized business. It offers strategic services, such as collaboration, cloud PBX, SIP trunking, inbound call control, and network services; enabling services, including ethernet, broadband, and mobile; and traditional call and line services.

