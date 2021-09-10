Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Delivery Hero (DHER)

Delivery Hero (ETR: DHER) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

9/8/2021 – Delivery Hero was given a new €180.00 ($211.76) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

9/7/2021 – Delivery Hero was given a new €150.00 ($176.47) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

9/2/2021 – Delivery Hero was given a new €180.00 ($211.76) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

9/2/2021 – Delivery Hero was given a new €160.00 ($188.24) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

9/2/2021 – Delivery Hero was given a new €151.00 ($177.65) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

9/1/2021 – Delivery Hero was given a new €160.00 ($188.24) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

9/1/2021 – Delivery Hero was given a new €150.00 ($176.47) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

8/27/2021 – Delivery Hero was given a new €151.00 ($177.65) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

8/27/2021 – Delivery Hero was given a new €160.00 ($188.24) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

8/26/2021 – Delivery Hero was given a new €160.00 ($188.24) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

8/26/2021 – Delivery Hero was given a new €150.00 ($176.47) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

8/25/2021 – Delivery Hero was given a new €175.00 ($205.88) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

8/19/2021 – Delivery Hero was given a new €175.00 ($205.88) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

8/19/2021 – Delivery Hero was given a new €150.00 ($176.47) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

8/16/2021 – Delivery Hero was given a new €192.00 ($225.88) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

8/13/2021 – Delivery Hero was given a new €150.00 ($176.47) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

8/13/2021 – Delivery Hero was given a new €149.30 ($175.65) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

8/13/2021 – Delivery Hero was given a new €170.00 ($200.00) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

8/13/2021 – Delivery Hero was given a new €151.00 ($177.65) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

8/13/2021 – Delivery Hero was given a new €160.00 ($188.24) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

8/12/2021 – Delivery Hero was given a new €185.00 ($217.65) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

8/12/2021 – Delivery Hero was given a new €156.10 ($183.65) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

8/12/2021 – Delivery Hero was given a new €180.00 ($211.76) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

8/12/2021 – Delivery Hero was given a new €150.00 ($176.47) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

8/10/2021 – Delivery Hero was given a new €212.00 ($249.41) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

8/4/2021 – Delivery Hero was given a new €185.00 ($217.65) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

7/26/2021 – Delivery Hero was given a new €180.00 ($211.76) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

7/23/2021 – Delivery Hero was given a new €212.00 ($249.41) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

7/20/2021 – Delivery Hero was given a new €180.00 ($211.76) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

7/14/2021 – Delivery Hero was given a new €170.00 ($200.00) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

7/13/2021 – Delivery Hero was given a new €150.00 ($176.47) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Shares of DHER stock opened at €131.40 ($154.59) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.74 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.43. Delivery Hero SE has a fifty-two week low of €86.98 ($102.33) and a fifty-two week high of €145.40 ($171.06). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.43, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €123.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €116.78.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

Featured Story: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Delivery Hero SE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delivery Hero SE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.