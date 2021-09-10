FY2022 EPS Estimates for Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Boosted by Seaport Res Ptn

Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for Graphic Packaging in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, September 7th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub now expects that the industrial products company will earn $2.10 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.80.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on GPK. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Graphic Packaging from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Graphic Packaging has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.38.

NYSE:GPK opened at $20.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Graphic Packaging has a 1 year low of $13.14 and a 1 year high of $20.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.33. The company has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.22.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.79%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GPK. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Graphic Packaging by 9.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 168,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after acquiring an additional 13,869 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Graphic Packaging by 6,611.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 165.6% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,250,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,709,000 after buying an additional 779,698 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Graphic Packaging by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,968,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,748,000 after acquiring an additional 7,651 shares during the period. Finally, GVO Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the first quarter worth about $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Holding Co provides paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

