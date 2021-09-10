zooplus (ETR:ZO1) Given a €390.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

zooplus (ETR:ZO1) has been assigned a €390.00 ($458.82) price objective by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 10.55% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Baader Bank set a €390.00 ($458.82) price objective on zooplus in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €225.00 ($264.71) price objective on zooplus in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Warburg Research set a €390.00 ($458.82) price objective on zooplus in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Barclays set a €180.00 ($211.76) price objective on zooplus and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €233.00 ($274.12) price objective on zooplus in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €324.00 ($381.18).

ETR:ZO1 opened at €436.00 ($512.94) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 118.48. zooplus has a 12 month low of €125.00 ($147.06) and a 12 month high of €441.80 ($519.76). The business’s 50-day moving average is €326.84 and its 200 day moving average is €268.08.

zooplus AG operates as an online retailer of pet products. The company offers wet and dry food, feed additives, and snacks for dogs and cats under the Concept for Life, Wolf of Wilderness, Wild Freedom, Purizon, Rocco, Cosma, Lukullus, and Feringa brands, as well as Briantos, My Star, Smilla, and Tigerino brands; and specialty articles, such as toys, scratch trees, transport baskets, grooming and care products, bedding, and other accessories.

