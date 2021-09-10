Berenberg Bank Reiterates €22.00 Price Target for Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE)

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) received a €22.00 ($25.88) target price from Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 24.07% from the stock’s current price.

DTE has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.50 ($33.53) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €24.00 ($28.24) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley set a €23.00 ($27.06) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group set a €24.00 ($28.24) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Tuesday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €23.22 ($27.32).

FRA DTE opened at €17.73 ($20.86) on Wednesday. Deutsche Telekom has a 12-month low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a 12-month high of €18.13 ($21.33). The firm’s 50 day moving average is €18.05 and its 200-day moving average is €17.13.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

