Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) Given a €36.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) received a €36.00 ($42.35) price target from research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 28.76% from the company’s current price.

EVK has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €27.20 ($32.00) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €38.00 ($44.71) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group set a €27.00 ($31.76) target price on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Friday, August 6th. Warburg Research set a €33.00 ($38.82) target price on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €32.35 ($38.05).

FRA:EVK opened at €27.96 ($32.89) on Wednesday. Evonik Industries has a one year low of €26.78 ($31.51) and a one year high of €32.97 ($38.79). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €28.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is €29.19.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

