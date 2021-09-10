Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) a €237.00 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €237.00 ($278.82) price target on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

VOW3 has been the topic of a number of other reports. Warburg Research set a €280.00 ($329.41) price objective on Volkswagen in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €309.00 ($363.53) price objective on Volkswagen in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €270.00 ($317.65) price target on Volkswagen in a research report on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €245.00 ($288.24) price target on Volkswagen in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €250.00 ($294.12) price target on Volkswagen in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €266.13 ($313.10).

Shares of ETR VOW3 opened at €196.48 ($231.15) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $40.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.86. Volkswagen has a 1-year low of €122.96 ($144.66) and a 1-year high of €252.20 ($296.71). The stock’s 50-day moving average is €204.57 and its 200 day moving average is €213.81.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

