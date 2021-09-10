Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) PT Set at €35.00 by Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on Salzgitter in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on Salzgitter in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on Salzgitter in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on Salzgitter in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €31.65 ($37.24).

Get Salzgitter alerts:

SZG stock opened at €32.26 ($37.95) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.08. Salzgitter has a twelve month low of €11.87 ($13.96) and a twelve month high of €35.08 ($41.27). The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of €30.35 and a 200-day moving average of €27.53.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Salzgitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salzgitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.