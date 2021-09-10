K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) Given a €12.00 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

Morgan Stanley set a €12.00 ($14.12) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SDF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.60 ($10.12) price target on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Nord/LB set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €10.00 ($11.76) price target on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €13.50 ($15.88) price objective on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, K+S Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €11.01 ($12.96).

SDF stock opened at €11.97 ($14.08) on Monday. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €5.13 ($6.04) and a 12 month high of €13.35 ($15.71). The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €12.07 and a 200 day moving average price of €10.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion and a PE ratio of -4.42.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products, such as lick blocks and feed for pets and livestock.

