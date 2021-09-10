New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $163.80 Million

Equities research analysts expect that New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) will post sales of $163.80 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for New Residential Investment’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $169.59 million and the lowest is $158.00 million. New Residential Investment reported sales of $103.32 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 58.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New Residential Investment will report full-year sales of $618.32 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $613.00 million to $623.64 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $697.63 million, with estimates ranging from $647.26 million to $748.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow New Residential Investment.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 61.81% and a return on equity of 12.73%.

NRZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of New Residential Investment from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Residential Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.67.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of New Residential Investment during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Residential Investment during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Residential Investment during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 1,807.2% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of New Residential Investment during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. 40.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NRZ stock opened at $10.91 on Friday. New Residential Investment has a 1 year low of $7.11 and a 1 year high of $11.48. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.07 and a 200 day moving average of $10.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from New Residential Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.79%.

About New Residential Investment

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate.

