$41.76 Billion in Sales Expected for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) This Quarter

Analysts expect Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) to announce sales of $41.76 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cardinal Health’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $42.36 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $41.14 billion. Cardinal Health posted sales of $39.07 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cardinal Health will report full year sales of $172.03 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $169.73 billion to $173.78 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $181.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $179.46 billion to $185.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cardinal Health.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.43). Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 93.70% and a net margin of 0.38%. The company had revenue of $42.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 target price (down previously from $66.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cardinal Health has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CAH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,984,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,301,000 after acquiring an additional 3,338,519 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,394,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535,606 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,366,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,561,000 after buying an additional 1,509,137 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,518,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,116,000 after buying an additional 1,396,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,497,000. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAH stock opened at $53.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.82. Cardinal Health has a fifty-two week low of $44.65 and a fifty-two week high of $62.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.03.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.491 dividend. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 35.19%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

