Royal Bank of Canada Upgrades Trican Well Service (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) to Outperform

Trican Well Service (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Trican Well Service from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Trican Well Service from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Trican Well Service from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$3.65 to C$3.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.25.

Shares of Trican Well Service stock opened at $2.10 on Wednesday. Trican Well Service has a one year low of $0.72 and a one year high of $2.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.05 and its 200 day moving average is $1.89.

Trican Well Service Ltd. engages in the provision of products, equipment, services, and technology used in drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily through its continuing pressure pumping operations in Canada. The company was founded on April 11, 1979 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

