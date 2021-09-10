Zacks Investment Research Downgrades BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) to Strong Sell

BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BHP Billiton Plc is engaged in production of minerals which includes iron ore, metallurgical coal, copper and uranium as well as oil, gas and energy coal. BHP Billiton Plc is based in Collins Street, Melbourne Victoria. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded BHP Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on BHP Group from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.99.

NYSE:BBL opened at $57.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.41. BHP Group has a 1 year low of $37.88 and a 1 year high of $68.04. The company has a market capitalization of $60.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.01.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in BHP Group by 59.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,101,310 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $179,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,272 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new stake in BHP Group during the second quarter worth about $12,142,000. Invst LLC lifted its stake in BHP Group by 39.9% during the second quarter. Invst LLC now owns 4,994 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in BHP Group during the first quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL bought a new stake in BHP Group during the first quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Plc engages in the exploration, development, production, processing and marketing of minerals, and oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment focuses on exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The Copper segment includes mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, and gold.

