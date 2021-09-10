Avista (NYSE:AVA) Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Avista (NYSE:AVA) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Avista from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avista currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.00.

Get Avista alerts:

AVA opened at $42.33 on Tuesday. Avista has a 1-year low of $32.26 and a 1-year high of $49.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.52 and a 200-day moving average of $44.29.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.06). Avista had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 7.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Avista will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $0.423 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.95%.

In other news, VP David J. Meyer sold 1,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.93, for a total value of $47,925.99. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,454 shares in the company, valued at $102,896.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP James M. Kensok sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total value of $25,194.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,138.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,243 shares of company stock valued at $94,025. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVA. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Avista by 6.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,711,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $585,057,000 after purchasing an additional 846,837 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Avista by 39.8% during the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,856,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,635,000 after buying an additional 528,586 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Avista during the first quarter worth about $19,838,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Avista by 57.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 653,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,905,000 after buying an additional 238,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Avista during the first quarter worth about $7,226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

Avista Company Profile

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

Read More: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Avista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.