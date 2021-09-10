Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Raised to C- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

OKTA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research raised their price target on Okta from $280.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Okta from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Okta from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Okta from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $289.67.

NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $266.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.76 and a beta of 0.97. Okta has a 52-week low of $185.05 and a 52-week high of $294.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $248.27 and a 200 day moving average of $241.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.76.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.24. Okta had a negative return on equity of 30.90% and a negative net margin of 35.18%. The company had revenue of $316.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Okta will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Okta news, insider Brett Tighe sold 1,288 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.37, for a total transaction of $287,700.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,174,115.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Benjamin A. Horowitz sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.94, for a total transaction of $19,835,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 210,531 shares of company stock valued at $52,605,591 over the last 90 days. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Okta by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,586,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514,962 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Okta by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,239,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,749,963,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076,901 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in Okta by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,420,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,284,000 after purchasing an additional 126,597 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Okta by 122.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,797,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,745,000 after purchasing an additional 990,869 shares during the period. Finally, Scge Management L.P. raised its position in Okta by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 1,787,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,908,000 after purchasing an additional 224,981 shares during the period. 65.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

