TrimTabs Donoghue Forlines Risk Managed Innovation ETF (BATS:DFNV) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of TrimTabs Donoghue Forlines Risk Managed Innovation ETF (BATS:DFNV) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $30.54. TrimTabs Donoghue Forlines Risk Managed Innovation ETF shares last traded at $30.41, with a volume of 6,644 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.66.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TrimTabs Donoghue Forlines Risk Managed Innovation ETF stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TrimTabs Donoghue Forlines Risk Managed Innovation ETF (BATS:DFNV) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Featured Article: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for TrimTabs Donoghue Forlines Risk Managed Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrimTabs Donoghue Forlines Risk Managed Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.