TMX Group (TSE:X) Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of TMX Group Limited (TSE:X) dropped 0.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$139.59 and last traded at C$139.61. Approximately 38,163 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 113,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$140.26.

X has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on TMX Group to C$162.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. National Bankshares raised their target price on TMX Group from C$148.00 to C$152.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on TMX Group to C$152.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. CIBC raised their target price on TMX Group from C$140.00 to C$145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on TMX Group from C$158.00 to C$159.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$155.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.86 billion and a PE ratio of 25.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.92, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$136.02 and a 200 day moving average price of C$133.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. TMX Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.64%.

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

