The Very Good Food (OTCMKTS:VRYYF) Trading Down 0.4%

The Very Good Food Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:VRYYF)’s stock price was down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.30 and last traded at $2.35. Approximately 70,420 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 229,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.36.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.40.

The Very Good Food Company Profile (OTCMKTS:VRYYF)

The Very Good Food Company Inc, a plant-based food technology company, designs, develops, produces, distributes, and sells various plant-based meats and other food alternatives in Canada and the United States. It offers its products through its wholesale and e-commerce stores, and public markets, as well as the Butcher Shop & Restaurant under The Very Good Butchers brand.

