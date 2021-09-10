Denison Mines Corp. (TSE:DML) Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share

Denison Mines Corp. (TSE:DML) (NYSE:DNN) – Equities researchers at Raymond James issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Denison Mines in a research report issued on Tuesday, September 7th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $2.10 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Denison Mines’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Cormark increased their price target on Denison Mines from C$1.50 to C$1.90 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. TD Securities increased their price target on Denison Mines from C$1.55 to C$1.65 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Denison Mines from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Haywood Securities raised their target price on Denison Mines from C$2.20 to C$2.40 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Denison Mines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$2.11.

Shares of DML opened at C$1.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$1.44 billion and a P/E ratio of -63.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.42 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 4.87. Denison Mines has a 12 month low of C$0.41 and a 12 month high of C$2.29.

In other news, Senior Officer Michael James Schoonderwoerd sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.50, for a total transaction of C$75,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 115,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$173,325. Insiders have sold a total of 214,550 shares of company stock valued at $341,190 over the last ninety days.

About Denison Mines

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 90% interest owned Wheeler River Uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

