Zacks Investment Research Lowers Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) to Sell

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC is engaged in the owning and acquisition of infrastructure and equipment for leasing. Its segments include Aviation Leasing, Offshore Energy, Shipping Containers, Jefferson Terminal and Railroad. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC is based in New York, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on FTAI. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. assumed coverage on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.29.

Shares of NYSE FTAI opened at $26.12 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.35 and a beta of 1.93. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a 1-year low of $15.25 and a 1-year high of $34.79.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $96.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.55 million. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative return on equity of 10.51% and a negative net margin of 42.62%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTAI. Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,319,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,931,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,637 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 2,613,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,696,000 after buying an additional 970,863 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $23,514,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 3,745.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 788,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,530,000 after buying an additional 767,800 shares in the last quarter. 68.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Company Profile

Fortress Transportation & Infrastructure Investors LLC engages in acquiring, managing and disposing of transportation and transportation-related infrastructure and equipment assets. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals. The Aviation Leasing segment consists of aircraft and aircraft engines held for lease and are typically held long-term.

