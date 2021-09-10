Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) to Buy

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $16.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.73% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Davide Campari Milano SpA is engaged in the beverage industry, which has spirits, wines and soft drinks segments. It products includes Aperol, Appleton Estate, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey and Grand Marnier. Davide Campari Milano SpA headquartered in Milan, Italy. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on DVDCF. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays set a $13.30 price objective on shares of Davide Campari-Milano and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.65.

DVDCF opened at $14.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.83 and a beta of 0.85. Davide Campari-Milano has a 1-year low of $10.25 and a 1-year high of $14.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.77.

About Davide Campari-Milano

Davide Campari-Milano NV is a holding company, which engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm operates through its geographic segments: the Americas; Southern Europe; Middle East and Africa; Northern, Central and Eastern Europe; Asia-Pacific. Its product offerings include aperitifs, vodka, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, liqueurs, and sparkling and still wines under internation brands which include Campari, Aperol, Sky Vodka, Wild Turkey, Appleton Estate, Grand Marnier, and Wray and Nephew.

