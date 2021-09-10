Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) Stock Price Up 2.6% on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) rose 2.6% during trading on Wednesday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $55.00 to $65.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. Meta Financial Group traded as high as $49.99 and last traded at $49.54. Approximately 3,137 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 94,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.29.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Meta Financial Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.40.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CASH. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,538 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,091 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 18,228 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,975 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,130 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. 79.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.29 and its 200-day moving average is $48.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The savings and loans company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.32. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 25.19%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Meta Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.23%.

About Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH)

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services & Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.

