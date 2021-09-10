UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) Sees Large Volume Increase After Analyst Upgrade

UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) saw strong trading volume on Thursday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $72.00 to $74.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. 117,718 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 3,062,128 shares.The stock last traded at $56.19 and had previously closed at $56.45.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of UiPath in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of UiPath in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of UiPath in a research note on Wednesday. Summit Insights assumed coverage on shares of UiPath in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of UiPath in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.71.

In other UiPath news, insider Brad Brubaker sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total transaction of $416,271.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,700 shares in the company, valued at $416,271. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rich Wong sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.20, for a total transaction of $2,528,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,802.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 340,052 shares of company stock valued at $20,960,765. 28.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PATH. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in UiPath during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of UiPath in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of UiPath in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of UiPath in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of UiPath in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.64.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $195.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.72 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that UiPath Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

UiPath Company Profile (NASDAQ:PATH)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

