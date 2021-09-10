CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CNB Financial Corporation is a bank holding company headquartered in Clearfield, PA. It conducts business principally through County National Bank whose market area includes twenty convenient office locations in Pennsylvania. “

Separately, Boenning Scattergood restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CNB Financial in a report on Friday, August 20th.

Shares of CCNE stock opened at $24.02 on Wednesday. CNB Financial has a 1 year low of $13.95 and a 1 year high of $26.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.03 and its 200-day moving average is $24.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $405.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. CNB Financial had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 14.78%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CNB Financial will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Nicholas N. Jr. Scott purchased 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24,307.00 per share, for a total transaction of $111,812,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 23,731 shares in the company, valued at $576,829,417. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in CNB Financial during the second quarter valued at about $555,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of CNB Financial during the second quarter valued at about $330,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of CNB Financial by 67.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,047 shares of the bank’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of CNB Financial by 7.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,814 shares of the bank’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of CNB Financial by 97,220.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,866 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,861 shares during the last quarter. 39.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CNB Financial

CNB Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers deposit accounts, private banking, real estate, commercial, industrial, residential and consumer loans, lines of credit, credit cards, treasury services, online banking, mobile banking, merchant credit card processing, remote deposit, and accounts receivable handling.

