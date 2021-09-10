argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $341.92.

ARGX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of argenx in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group assumed coverage on argenx in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on argenx from $309.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered argenx from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $332.00 to $351.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of argenx in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd.

NASDAQ:ARGX opened at $330.76 on Friday. argenx has a 12-month low of $215.44 and a 12-month high of $382.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $318.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $301.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.32 and a beta of 0.92.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.38) by $5.36. argenx had a negative return on equity of 21.19% and a negative net margin of 63.22%. The firm had revenue of $320.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.46 million. Research analysts predict that argenx will post -7.83 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of argenx by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in argenx by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in argenx by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in argenx by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in argenx by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. 55.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

argenx Company Profile

argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia.

