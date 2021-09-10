Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.64.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VSTO. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Aegis upped their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Archer Investment Corp raised its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 60.0% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 11,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 39,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 51,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VSTO opened at $40.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Vista Outdoor has a 1-year low of $17.86 and a 1-year high of $47.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.89.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $662.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.89 million. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 42.35%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vista Outdoor will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

