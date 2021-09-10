ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Stock Rating Lowered by Exane BNP Paribas

ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) was downgraded by Exane BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a 4,000.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of ASOS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASOS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,040.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS ASOMY opened at $43.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. ASOS has a 52 week low of $43.43 and a 52 week high of $81.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.88 and a beta of 3.56.

ASOS Plc engages in in the operation of a multi-platform offering fashion products for 20-somethings. The firm offers clothes and other fashion items available in retail. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and European Union. The company was founded by Nicholas Jon Robertson and Quentin John Griffiths on June 2, 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

